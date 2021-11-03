Landbox Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $238,540.58 and approximately $15,424.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

