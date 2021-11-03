Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 69,045 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

