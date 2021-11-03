Landos Biopharma’s (LABP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LABP. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

