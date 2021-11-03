Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.64.

LSTR stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.33. 1,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,593. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

