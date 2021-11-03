Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in October

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,500.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF remained flat at $$208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $202.75 and a 1 year high of $265.50.

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

