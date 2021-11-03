LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 17.7% in October

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LCNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.00%. Equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

