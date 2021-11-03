Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

