LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 140,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,768. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

