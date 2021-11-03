LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.