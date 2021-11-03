LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of LC opened at $46.25 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $63,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

