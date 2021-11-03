Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Broadband stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $47,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.