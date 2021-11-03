Liberum Capital Boosts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 575

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

PETS opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.96. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

