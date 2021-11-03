Liberum Capital Increases First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target to GBX 115

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.74. First Property Group has a twelve month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company has a market cap of £33.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

