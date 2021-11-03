Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.98

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.98 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 2687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Life Storage by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

