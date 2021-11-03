Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,574. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

