Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

