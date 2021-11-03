Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

