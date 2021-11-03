Lightning (LIGHT) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $44.71 million and approximately $377,165.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

