Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.