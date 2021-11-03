Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €285.63 ($336.03).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €283.50 ($333.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 1 year low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 1 year high of €278.65 ($327.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €253.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

