Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $327.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

