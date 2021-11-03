Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,055. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

