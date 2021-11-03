LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. LiveRamp updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 750,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.