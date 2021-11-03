LKQ Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.63. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

