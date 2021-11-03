LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.