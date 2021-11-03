LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 13,157 Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,510,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,833,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,317,000.

ESXB stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136 over the last 90 days.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

