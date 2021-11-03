LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 19,183 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,183 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,896,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.