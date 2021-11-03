LMR Partners LLP Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

