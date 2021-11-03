LMR Partners LLP Invests $90,000 in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RESN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

