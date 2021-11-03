LMR Partners LLP Makes New $362,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $420.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.45. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.90 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

