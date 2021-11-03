LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $185.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

