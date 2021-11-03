LMR Partners LLP Sells 6,901 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

