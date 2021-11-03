loanDepot, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

LDI stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

