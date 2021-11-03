Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.5% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,705. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.90.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

