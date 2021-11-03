Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.42

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

