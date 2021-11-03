Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 93,839.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

LOW stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

