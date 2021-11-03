LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.52% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 189,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

