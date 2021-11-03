LPL Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 139.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after purchasing an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

