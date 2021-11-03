LPL Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

