LPL Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

