LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,112 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

