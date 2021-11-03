LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $106.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,227 shares of company stock worth $61,693,086. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

