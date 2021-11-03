LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,792 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 325,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

