LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,288 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.