Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.