LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.