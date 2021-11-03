Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,553 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $124,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,310. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

