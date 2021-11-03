Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 2,084 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 223.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

BIO stock opened at $779.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $771.82 and a 200-day moving average of $696.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $507.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

