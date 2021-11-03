Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,679,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after acquiring an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

