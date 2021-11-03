Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

